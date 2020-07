Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic house in a highly desirable North Dallas neighborhood. This home has a spacious floorplan with nice vaulted ceilings, updated flooring-no carpet!, huge master bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower and skylight, and nice kitchen with granite, decorative backsplash and even a wine fridge for entertaining guests!



Pets accepted on case by case basis. Total household income must be at least 3x rent. No felonies or evictions for 10 years.