Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Recently updated 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with Hardwood Floors located in Old Lake Highlands and Blue Ribbon Hexter Elementary School. Kitchen features white cabinets and updated appliances. Master bedroom has private bath with shower. 3rd bedroom with French Doors could be used as a 2nd living area or home office. Garage with opener and extra storage. Pets allowed with some restrictions. Minutes away from White Rock Lake!