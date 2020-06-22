1642 Briarcliff Road

Amenities

Centrally located near Uptown in the Medical District of Southwestern University! Non-Refundable Application Fee of $50 required for Every Adult over 18 yrs old, application fee must be paid in order to process application. Allow 3-5 days to process and approve application . Excellent rental home in up and coming area! ! 3 bedrooms or can be 2 and 3rd room as study ! Appliances include stove & vent-a-hood only. Home has a huge utility room or hobby room in back , can be used for storage or anything! Fence yard with a carport that can fit 2 small cars! Separate Storage Shed in back is not included in lease. 3rd bedroom or Study may need window unit which owner will not provide.