1642 Briarcliff Road
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:49 AM

1642 Briarcliff Road

1642 Briarcliff Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Briarcliff Rd, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Centrally located near Uptown in the Medical District of Southwestern University! Non-Refundable Application Fee of $50 required for Every Adult over 18 yrs old, application fee must be paid in order to process application. Allow 3-5 days to process and approve application . Excellent rental home in up and coming area! ! 3 bedrooms or can be 2 and 3rd room as study ! Appliances include stove & vent-a-hood only. Home has a huge utility room or hobby room in back , can be used for storage or anything! Fence yard with a carport that can fit 2 small cars! Separate Storage Shed in back is not included in lease. 3rd bedroom or Study may need window unit which owner will not provide.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

