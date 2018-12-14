All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

16105 Longvista Drive

16105 Longvista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16105 Longvista Drive, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED SINGLE STORY HOME WITH A POOL IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER RICHARDSON ISD. Safe, developed and friendly community. Great location, 30 mins to downtown and 15 mins to headquarters in Plano. 4 Beds 3 full baths, 2 car garage, 2 living areas, with entertaining pool and side yard. Master bedroom has dual vanities, his and her WICs, tub & shower; 3 bedrooms with brand new carpet in a separated wing; Vaulted ceilings in the family room with Fire Place. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, deco backsplash, newish appliances: Utility room has a door to the side yard, Play Room has upgraded tile flooring. High-efficiency SEER-13 AC units. Premium laminated wood flooring in family and master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16105 Longvista Drive have any available units?
16105 Longvista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 16105 Longvista Drive have?
Some of 16105 Longvista Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16105 Longvista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16105 Longvista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16105 Longvista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16105 Longvista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 16105 Longvista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16105 Longvista Drive offers parking.
Does 16105 Longvista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16105 Longvista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16105 Longvista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16105 Longvista Drive has a pool.
Does 16105 Longvista Drive have accessible units?
No, 16105 Longvista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16105 Longvista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16105 Longvista Drive has units with dishwashers.

