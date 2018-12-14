16105 Longvista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED SINGLE STORY HOME WITH A POOL IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER RICHARDSON ISD. Safe, developed and friendly community. Great location, 30 mins to downtown and 15 mins to headquarters in Plano. 4 Beds 3 full baths, 2 car garage, 2 living areas, with entertaining pool and side yard. Master bedroom has dual vanities, his and her WICs, tub & shower; 3 bedrooms with brand new carpet in a separated wing; Vaulted ceilings in the family room with Fire Place. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, deco backsplash, newish appliances: Utility room has a door to the side yard, Play Room has upgraded tile flooring. High-efficiency SEER-13 AC units. Premium laminated wood flooring in family and master bedroom.