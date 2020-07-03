15919 Coolwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Fabulous one bedroom, one bath in Prestonwood, Country Club. Enter into large living with decorative columns, warm paint and custom draperies. Huge master with walk-in closet. Recent updates include: New Low-E Windows, New Sliding Glass Door to Patio, Laminate Flooring, Granite Counters, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Subway Tile Backsplash, New Sink? and Faucet, New Frigidaire Appliances-Stainless Steel Fridge, Gas Cooktop, Dishwasher and Microwave, New Light Fixtures, New Toilet, Vanity, Fixture, Faucet in Master Bath, Fresh paint through out. Washer and Dry to convey with acceptable offer.