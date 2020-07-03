All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
15621 Terrace Lawn Circle
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

15621 Terrace Lawn Circle

15621 Terrace Lawn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15621 Terrace Lawn Circle, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood on the Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Remodeled to perfection! The floor plan has been opened between the kitchen and dining to allow for unobstructed views of the private community park. The attention to detail shows in every room of the house. Breathtaking kitchen, luxury bathrooms, large closets, custom built-ins, & tons of natural light make the home a comfortable place to relax. The floor plan is perfect for entertaining & extends out to the back yard patio and outdoor kitchen. In the shade of giant oak trees, you can enjoy the view of the private park which features a tennis court, sports field, community pool & cabana, playground, basketball court, & walking path. Fantastic RISD schools make this an ideal house in a one of a kind location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle have any available units?
15621 Terrace Lawn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle have?
Some of 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15621 Terrace Lawn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle offers parking.
Does 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle have a pool?
Yes, 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle has a pool.
Does 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle have accessible units?
No, 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15621 Terrace Lawn Circle has units with dishwashers.

