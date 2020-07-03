15621 Terrace Lawn Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Remodeled to perfection! The floor plan has been opened between the kitchen and dining to allow for unobstructed views of the private community park. The attention to detail shows in every room of the house. Breathtaking kitchen, luxury bathrooms, large closets, custom built-ins, & tons of natural light make the home a comfortable place to relax. The floor plan is perfect for entertaining & extends out to the back yard patio and outdoor kitchen. In the shade of giant oak trees, you can enjoy the view of the private park which features a tennis court, sports field, community pool & cabana, playground, basketball court, & walking path. Fantastic RISD schools make this an ideal house in a one of a kind location!