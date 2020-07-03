All apartments in Dallas
15615 Preston Road

15615 State Hwy 289 · No Longer Available
Location

15615 State Hwy 289, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Only 39 Units in this gated Boutique Condo community on the edge of Addison! Open concept with fabulously remodeled kitchen. Granite throughout. All new Lo E windows. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling, fireplace with an added loft, that would be perfect for an added office! 2nd Bedroom features a sunken sitting area, walk-in closet.1st Floor Bdrm makes more office space. Community has large pool and clubhouse for entertaining. Back patio has a deck and a pond and offers a sideyard. Unheard of! Coveted end unit. Lots of trees grace this private,unique property. You won't find anything like it at this price in North Dallas! Have to see to believe!!! Washer and Dryer will remain for an added $100 monthly Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15615 Preston Road have any available units?
15615 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15615 Preston Road have?
Some of 15615 Preston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15615 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
15615 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15615 Preston Road pet-friendly?
No, 15615 Preston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 15615 Preston Road offer parking?
No, 15615 Preston Road does not offer parking.
Does 15615 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15615 Preston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15615 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 15615 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 15615 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 15615 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15615 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15615 Preston Road has units with dishwashers.

