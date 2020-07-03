15615 Preston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Only 39 Units in this gated Boutique Condo community on the edge of Addison! Open concept with fabulously remodeled kitchen. Granite throughout. All new Lo E windows. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling, fireplace with an added loft, that would be perfect for an added office! 2nd Bedroom features a sunken sitting area, walk-in closet.1st Floor Bdrm makes more office space. Community has large pool and clubhouse for entertaining. Back patio has a deck and a pond and offers a sideyard. Unheard of! Coveted end unit. Lots of trees grace this private,unique property. You won't find anything like it at this price in North Dallas! Have to see to believe!!! Washer and Dryer will remain for an added $100 monthly Hurry!