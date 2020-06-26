All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1511 Mountain Lake Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1511 Mountain Lake Rd
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:28 AM

1511 Mountain Lake Rd

1511 Mountain Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1511 Mountain Lake Road, Dallas, TX 75224
Elmwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Character & Location! Amazing 3 Bedroom Available for Immediate Move In! - Amazing 3-1 frame house nestled on a huge lot! Front entry opens to spacious living area with beautiful hardwood floors and a custom built in entertainment and storage shelving unit. Formal dining area with arched doorways and corner cabinets. It's cabinets galore in the open kitchen with tons of storage space, ceramic tile flooring, gas stove connection and the vent hood is included! Separate stackable washer and dryer area and cabinet pantry. Updated ceiling fans, central heat and air and tons of character! Bathroom features pedestal sink with medicine cabinet, and ceramic tile tub surround. You'll love the huge back yard and covered side porch, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. A must see, priced to lease! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

(RLNE2431706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Mountain Lake Rd have any available units?
1511 Mountain Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Mountain Lake Rd have?
Some of 1511 Mountain Lake Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Mountain Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Mountain Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Mountain Lake Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 Mountain Lake Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1511 Mountain Lake Rd offer parking?
No, 1511 Mountain Lake Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1511 Mountain Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 Mountain Lake Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Mountain Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 1511 Mountain Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Mountain Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 1511 Mountain Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Mountain Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Mountain Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University