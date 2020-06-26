1511 Mountain Lake Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Character & Location! Amazing 3 Bedroom Available for Immediate Move In! - Amazing 3-1 frame house nestled on a huge lot! Front entry opens to spacious living area with beautiful hardwood floors and a custom built in entertainment and storage shelving unit. Formal dining area with arched doorways and corner cabinets. It's cabinets galore in the open kitchen with tons of storage space, ceramic tile flooring, gas stove connection and the vent hood is included! Separate stackable washer and dryer area and cabinet pantry. Updated ceiling fans, central heat and air and tons of character! Bathroom features pedestal sink with medicine cabinet, and ceramic tile tub surround. You'll love the huge back yard and covered side porch, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. A must see, priced to lease! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



