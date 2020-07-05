Well maintained brick home located near the end of a cul-de-sac. 2 good sized split bedrooms with walk-in closets and each with its own attached bathroom. The Master has a skylight. Open floor plan features a large living room with fireplace. A 2nd back room with a small bay window is next to the kitchen and laundry and could serve as a study or dining area. Secure back doors open to a private fenced patio which is adjacent to a covered 2 car carport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 Cherrycrest Street have any available units?
1510 Cherrycrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Cherrycrest Street have?
Some of 1510 Cherrycrest Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Cherrycrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Cherrycrest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.