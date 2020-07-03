1504 Burlew Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Wanna be fabulous in the heart of the East Village of Dallas? Do you like the feeling of a townhome but don't want to share walls? Do you need a yard for the pups or to entertain in? You've found it at #4 Burlew. Design influenced by Alan Kagan, this two bedroom and two-and-a-half bath home ASCENDS above all the competition. Soaring ceilings, gallery walls with Level 4 finish, huge windows, beautiful baths, large master closet, and more importantly, it's a detached home. The downstairs also have room for a nice office space. Enjoy the open floor plan, ample storage, and the chance to be part of one of Dallas's coolest modern neighborhoods.