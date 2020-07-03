All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1504 Burlew Street

1504 Burlew Street · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Burlew Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Wanna be fabulous in the heart of the East Village of Dallas? Do you like the feeling of a townhome but don't want to share walls? Do you need a yard for the pups or to entertain in? You've found it at #4 Burlew. Design influenced by Alan Kagan, this two bedroom and two-and-a-half bath home ASCENDS above all the competition. Soaring ceilings, gallery walls with Level 4 finish, huge windows, beautiful baths, large master closet, and more importantly, it's a detached home. The downstairs also have room for a nice office space. Enjoy the open floor plan, ample storage, and the chance to be part of one of Dallas's coolest modern neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Burlew Street have any available units?
1504 Burlew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Burlew Street have?
Some of 1504 Burlew Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Burlew Street currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Burlew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Burlew Street pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Burlew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1504 Burlew Street offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Burlew Street offers parking.
Does 1504 Burlew Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Burlew Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Burlew Street have a pool?
No, 1504 Burlew Street does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Burlew Street have accessible units?
No, 1504 Burlew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Burlew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Burlew Street has units with dishwashers.

