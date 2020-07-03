1504 Burlew Street

Amenities
Wanna be fabulous in the heart of the East Village of Dallas? Do you like the feeling of a townhome but don't want to share walls? Do you need a yard for the pups or to entertain in? You've found it at #4 Burlew. Design influenced by Alan Kagan, this two bedroom and two-and-a-half bath home ASCENDS above all the competition. Soaring ceilings, gallery walls with Level 4 finish, huge windows, beautiful baths, large master closet, and more importantly, it's a detached home. The downstairs also have room for a nice office space. Enjoy the open floor plan, ample storage, and the chance to be part of one of Dallas's coolest modern neighborhoods.