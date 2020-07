Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy, 2-bdrm, 2-bath home with 2-car garage, one living area, two dining areas, fireplace, two separate private back yards. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, double ovens, refrigerator and microwave. Jetted tub with separate shower in master bath. Excellent far north Dallas location, close to Dallas North Tollway, LBJ Freeway and Addison dining and entertainment district; minutes away from Dallas Galleria. Note: photos taken for previous listing period.