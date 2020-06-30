Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Home
Dallas, TX
1428 Bennett Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:19 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1428 Bennett Avenue
1428 Bennett Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1428 Bennett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
GREAT LOCATION. MINUTES AWAY FROM BAYLOR HOSPITAL.AN ONSITE LAUNDRY FACILITY, NEARBY SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BUS LINE, AND PRICED TO LEASE FAST.
The property is gated and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1428 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
1428 Bennett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1428 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Bennett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Bennett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1428 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
No, 1428 Bennett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1428 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Bennett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1428 Bennett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1428 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Bennett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 Bennett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 Bennett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
