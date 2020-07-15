1427 Cedar Hill Avenue

Amenities
Large rooms and plenty of outside space. Front porch is perfect for outdoor entertaining! Ample windows throughout means natural light in every room! Large living with great views & gas fireplace flows into the formal dining area w built in cabinets. Kitchen w gas range, oversized pantry and eat-in area overlooking the backyard. Original floors, bathroom, door hardware, style and grace remain with the home. FRIDGE, WASHER and DRYER included. The lot and neighborhood feel like a retreat even though its within minutes of Bishop Arts District, Trinity Groves, Stevens Park Golf course, Downtown, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. Kidd Springs Park w recreation center, pool, Japanese garden, and free yoga classes.