Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 PM

1427 Cedar Hill Avenue

1427 Cedar Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Cedar Hill Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
yoga
Large rooms and plenty of outside space. Front porch is perfect for outdoor entertaining! Ample windows throughout means natural light in every room! Large living with great views & gas fireplace flows into the formal dining area w built in cabinets. Kitchen w gas range, oversized pantry and eat-in area overlooking the backyard. Original floors, bathroom, door hardware, style and grace remain with the home. FRIDGE, WASHER and DRYER included. The lot and neighborhood feel like a retreat even though its within minutes of Bishop Arts District, Trinity Groves, Stevens Park Golf course, Downtown, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. Kidd Springs Park w recreation center, pool, Japanese garden, and free yoga classes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue have any available units?
1427 Cedar Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue have?
Some of 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Cedar Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue has a pool.
Does 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Cedar Hill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
