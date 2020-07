Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

VACANT and easy to show. Great location between Addison and The Galleria. Nice 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms; one bedroom up and one bedroom down. Wood flooring in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counters. Comes with fridge, wood burning fireplace in family room, open patio but fenced. Water bill included with rent. Ready for immediate move-in.