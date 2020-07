Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Very nice updated home with laminate wood flooring, granite counters, and beautiful cabinets. Energy efficient windows and insulation. Plenty of parking available with circle drive. Private fenced backyard. Short bike ride to White Rock Lake and Dallas Arboretum, walk to trendy restaurants and Casa Linda Plaza, multiple routes to Downtown Dallas, North Dallas, Oak Cliff and suburbs make this an ideal location for a short commute.