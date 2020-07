Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

You'll love this beautifully renovated home near the cultural district! Over 200 sq. ft added! This three bedroom 2 bath is across the street from a green belt and has a quaint, cozy back yard. A long drive with lots of parking also includes a new single car garage.