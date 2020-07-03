All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2019 at 4:32 AM

13740 Montfort Dr

13740 Montfort Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13740 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX 75240

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
internet access
North Dallas/Addison 1/1 $800 unit w/2 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13740 Montfort Dr have any available units?
13740 Montfort Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13740 Montfort Dr have?
Some of 13740 Montfort Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13740 Montfort Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13740 Montfort Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13740 Montfort Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13740 Montfort Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13740 Montfort Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13740 Montfort Dr offers parking.
Does 13740 Montfort Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13740 Montfort Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13740 Montfort Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13740 Montfort Dr has a pool.
Does 13740 Montfort Dr have accessible units?
No, 13740 Montfort Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13740 Montfort Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13740 Montfort Dr has units with dishwashers.

