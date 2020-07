Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Fully renovated 2BD, 2BA in Willow Falls. RISD Schools. Great location within Willow Falls close by the pool and secluded entrance to townhome. Carport for 2 cars. New HVAC, all new flooring, paint, countertop, electrical, new exterior doors, plumbing fixtures, bath tub, and new oven all completed in the Summer of 2018.