Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex located right off Coit Road in Dallas, This unit has a private back yard and a covered parking space in the back. Includes washer/dryer hook ups, a fireplace and ceiling fans. Located in the Richardson school district.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.