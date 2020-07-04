All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13401 Hedgeapple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13401 Hedgeapple Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13401 Hedgeapple Drive

13401 Hedgeapple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13401 Hedgeapple Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Whispering Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RISD Schools! Beautifully maintained and well kept home with Pristine yard to match! Large living area is perfect for entertaining where you can cozy up in front of the fireplace or grab a cocktail from the wetbar. Step into your owners suite & open the french doors on warm days to let in the fresh air! You will also find walk in closets and a beautifully updated master bath including a warming rack for towels! HUGE YARD allows for the perfect place for outdoor entertainment! You will love this home! Inspection completed 11-18, NEW ROOF installed 11-29-18!! Washer, dryer & refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13401 Hedgeapple Drive have any available units?
13401 Hedgeapple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13401 Hedgeapple Drive have?
Some of 13401 Hedgeapple Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13401 Hedgeapple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13401 Hedgeapple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13401 Hedgeapple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13401 Hedgeapple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13401 Hedgeapple Drive offer parking?
No, 13401 Hedgeapple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13401 Hedgeapple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13401 Hedgeapple Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13401 Hedgeapple Drive have a pool?
No, 13401 Hedgeapple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13401 Hedgeapple Drive have accessible units?
No, 13401 Hedgeapple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13401 Hedgeapple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13401 Hedgeapple Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University