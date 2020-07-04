13401 Hedgeapple Drive

Amenities

RISD Schools! Beautifully maintained and well kept home with Pristine yard to match! Large living area is perfect for entertaining where you can cozy up in front of the fireplace or grab a cocktail from the wetbar. Step into your owners suite & open the french doors on warm days to let in the fresh air! You will also find walk in closets and a beautifully updated master bath including a warming rack for towels! HUGE YARD allows for the perfect place for outdoor entertainment! You will love this home! Inspection completed 11-18, NEW ROOF installed 11-29-18!! Washer, dryer & refrigerator included!