Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13352 Southview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13352 Southview Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13352 Southview Lane
13352 Southview Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
RANDCO
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
13352 Southview Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Remodeled Full 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths Duplex in convinient area. You must to see it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13352 Southview Lane have any available units?
13352 Southview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 13352 Southview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13352 Southview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13352 Southview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13352 Southview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 13352 Southview Lane offer parking?
No, 13352 Southview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13352 Southview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13352 Southview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13352 Southview Lane have a pool?
No, 13352 Southview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13352 Southview Lane have accessible units?
No, 13352 Southview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13352 Southview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13352 Southview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13352 Southview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13352 Southview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University