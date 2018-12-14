All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13340 Kit Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13340 Kit Lane
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:04 AM

13340 Kit Lane

13340 Kit Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
RANDCO
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13340 Kit Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very well maintained and updated condo with a spacious and open floor plan and your own private pool! Unit features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops, luxury bathrooms with tiled flooring, jacuzzi tub, stand up showers and his and her sinks. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Outdoor balcony off master bedroom. All three bedrooms upstairs. Small in-ground swimming pool on your own patio along with private 2 car garage. Richardson schools. Landlord pays monthly HOA, tenant pays electricity and water. Available for lease starting in May. Credit scores must be over 600. Please call, text or email listing agent with any questions or showing request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13340 Kit Lane have any available units?
13340 Kit Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13340 Kit Lane have?
Some of 13340 Kit Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13340 Kit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13340 Kit Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13340 Kit Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13340 Kit Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13340 Kit Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13340 Kit Lane offers parking.
Does 13340 Kit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13340 Kit Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13340 Kit Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13340 Kit Lane has a pool.
Does 13340 Kit Lane have accessible units?
No, 13340 Kit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13340 Kit Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13340 Kit Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University