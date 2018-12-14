13340 Kit Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very well maintained and updated condo with a spacious and open floor plan and your own private pool! Unit features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops, luxury bathrooms with tiled flooring, jacuzzi tub, stand up showers and his and her sinks. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Outdoor balcony off master bedroom. All three bedrooms upstairs. Small in-ground swimming pool on your own patio along with private 2 car garage. Richardson schools. Landlord pays monthly HOA, tenant pays electricity and water. Available for lease starting in May. Credit scores must be over 600. Please call, text or email listing agent with any questions or showing request.