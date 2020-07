Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Completely Updated Half Duplex in Richardson ISD with 3 bedrooms and 2 new bathrooms. Walking to spacious living room with fireplace and wood like floors throughout the duplex. Large den-dinning room with lots of natural light open to kitchen with new granite counter tops, electric Stove-Oven and Dishwasher. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and new bathroom with shower. All other bedrooms are very spacious. Large fenced backyard with carport and storage area.