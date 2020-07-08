All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:28 AM

13206 Rolling Hills Lane

13206 Rolling Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13206 Rolling Hills Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the POOL making it a great place to call home. NOTE: The resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fees. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13206 Rolling Hills Lane have any available units?
13206 Rolling Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 13206 Rolling Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13206 Rolling Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13206 Rolling Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13206 Rolling Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13206 Rolling Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 13206 Rolling Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13206 Rolling Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13206 Rolling Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13206 Rolling Hills Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13206 Rolling Hills Lane has a pool.
Does 13206 Rolling Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 13206 Rolling Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13206 Rolling Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13206 Rolling Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13206 Rolling Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13206 Rolling Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

