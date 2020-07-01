1312 Birkenhead Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a Bryan Place gem! This property has 3 bed, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage and a study. It also has a nice size dining and living room with a wood burning fire place. The home has many new updates including new floors and light fixtures. The large master suite has two walk in closets. It has a large bathroom, with a soaking tub and dual sinks and a large walk in shower. This home has tons of storage on each floor There is lots of natural light throughout the home provided by the vaulted ceilings and large windows. The private patio deck is perfect for that morning cup of coffee. The property is in close proximity to Exall Park ,Deep Ellum, Arts District, Farmers Market and downtown Dallas.