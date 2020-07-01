All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 PM

1312 Birkenhead Court

1312 Birkenhead Court · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Birkenhead Court, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a Bryan Place gem! This property has 3 bed, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage and a study. It also has a nice size dining and living room with a wood burning fire place. The home has many new updates including new floors and light fixtures. The large master suite has two walk in closets. It has a large bathroom, with a soaking tub and dual sinks and a large walk in shower. This home has tons of storage on each floor There is lots of natural light throughout the home provided by the vaulted ceilings and large windows. The private patio deck is perfect for that morning cup of coffee. The property is in close proximity to Exall Park ,Deep Ellum, Arts District, Farmers Market and downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Birkenhead Court have any available units?
1312 Birkenhead Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Birkenhead Court have?
Some of 1312 Birkenhead Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Birkenhead Court currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Birkenhead Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Birkenhead Court pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Birkenhead Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1312 Birkenhead Court offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Birkenhead Court offers parking.
Does 1312 Birkenhead Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Birkenhead Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Birkenhead Court have a pool?
Yes, 1312 Birkenhead Court has a pool.
Does 1312 Birkenhead Court have accessible units?
No, 1312 Birkenhead Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Birkenhead Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Birkenhead Court has units with dishwashers.

