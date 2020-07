Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BROWNSTONES LOCATED RIGHT OFF LOWER GREENVILLE! 1800+ SQFT HOME BRINGS SOME TRADITION TO URBAN LIVING. 1ST LEVEL ENTRY HAS STAINED CONCRETE, ALL THE FIXINS IN YOUR 2ND LEVEL GOURMET KITCHEN OFFERING GRANITE, SS APPLNCS, TILE BACKSPLASH, HWOOD FLOORS! SPACIOUS LIVING & STUDY W PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT JUST OFF KITCHEN. NICE SIZED BDS ON 3RD W WALK IN CLOSETS. ENJOY CONVENIENCE OF URBAN DALLAS WHILE LIVN LOW KEY NATURE OF HALCYON BROWNSTONES!