Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1217 Alaska Avenue

1217 Alaska Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Alaska Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic renovation just completed with everything new. Ready for immediate move-in. 2-year lease required. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Alaska Avenue have any available units?
1217 Alaska Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Alaska Avenue have?
Some of 1217 Alaska Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Alaska Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Alaska Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Alaska Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Alaska Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Alaska Avenue offers parking.
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Alaska Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue have a pool?
No, 1217 Alaska Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1217 Alaska Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Alaska Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

