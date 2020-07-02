Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1217 Alaska Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1217 Alaska Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1217 Alaska Avenue
1217 Alaska Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1217 Alaska Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic renovation just completed with everything new. Ready for immediate move-in. 2-year lease required. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue have any available units?
1217 Alaska Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1217 Alaska Avenue have?
Some of 1217 Alaska Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1217 Alaska Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Alaska Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Alaska Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Alaska Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Alaska Avenue offers parking.
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Alaska Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue have a pool?
No, 1217 Alaska Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1217 Alaska Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Alaska Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Alaska Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University