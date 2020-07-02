All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:06 AM

12131 Schroeder Road

12131 Schroeder Road · No Longer Available
Location

12131 Schroeder Road, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
This one has been updated from the rootie to the tootie and is ready for a new tenant to call home! Landlord has taken great detail in updating this property and is confident we will be blessed with the right one! Brick has been painted, roof and windows have been replaced. Also flooring, AC, HWH and updated in what seems to be DFW's current grey tones! Dart does run down Schroeder and the elementary school is a block away! Hamilton Park has a rec center, tennis, baseball and basketball courts for residents. Also community activities throughout the year! Very affordable for the north Dallas area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12131 Schroeder Road have any available units?
12131 Schroeder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12131 Schroeder Road have?
Some of 12131 Schroeder Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12131 Schroeder Road currently offering any rent specials?
12131 Schroeder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12131 Schroeder Road pet-friendly?
No, 12131 Schroeder Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12131 Schroeder Road offer parking?
Yes, 12131 Schroeder Road offers parking.
Does 12131 Schroeder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12131 Schroeder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12131 Schroeder Road have a pool?
No, 12131 Schroeder Road does not have a pool.
Does 12131 Schroeder Road have accessible units?
No, 12131 Schroeder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12131 Schroeder Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12131 Schroeder Road does not have units with dishwashers.

