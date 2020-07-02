12131 Schroeder Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning basketball court tennis court oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

This one has been updated from the rootie to the tootie and is ready for a new tenant to call home! Landlord has taken great detail in updating this property and is confident we will be blessed with the right one! Brick has been painted, roof and windows have been replaced. Also flooring, AC, HWH and updated in what seems to be DFW's current grey tones! Dart does run down Schroeder and the elementary school is a block away! Hamilton Park has a rec center, tennis, baseball and basketball courts for residents. Also community activities throughout the year! Very affordable for the north Dallas area!