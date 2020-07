Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Nice duplex with 1 Car garage and fenced yard. Washer & dryer connections, skylights in kitchen & master bathroom, fireplace, ceiling fan in living room, vinyl flooring throughout. Tenant responsible for all utilities, pest control, and yard care. Refrigerator and microwave furnished for tenants convenience, however, if either breaks or needs serviced, the owner will not be responsible. Application fee of $50 per person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds