Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:00 PM

12002 Inwood Rd

12002 Inwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

12002 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
In the apartment hunt?
=================================

Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. 

Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Enjoy next-level living, with upscale interiors, high-end appliances, and the highest quality modern finishes. At Elan Inwood, it's a living experience you won't find anywhere else.

Direct access two car garage with every home

Plush carpeting in bedrooms

White shaker cabinets with glass front & interior lighting 

Gas ranges, double ovens and warming drawers.

Upgraded lighting packages

Master baths with free standing tubs and walk-in showers

Stylish tile and wood-engineered plank flooring

Built-in closet organizers and spacious walk-in closets

Elite KitchenAid appliance package 

Expansive backyards

Custom Entry Mudroom w/wood bench, brick accent wall & tile floors

Powder bath in every home

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Enjoy an array of luxurious amenities at your fingertips in our upscale, Dallas homes and townhomes.

Community dog park

Outdoor grilling area with outdoor TV

Tech lounge with micro-conference rooms

Street walk-up access 

Boutique pool with outdoor soft seating & lounges

24 hour fitness studio

Fully gated community with control access

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12002 Inwood Rd have any available units?
12002 Inwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12002 Inwood Rd have?
Some of 12002 Inwood Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12002 Inwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12002 Inwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12002 Inwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12002 Inwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12002 Inwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12002 Inwood Rd offers parking.
Does 12002 Inwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12002 Inwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12002 Inwood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12002 Inwood Rd has a pool.
Does 12002 Inwood Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 12002 Inwood Rd has accessible units.
Does 12002 Inwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12002 Inwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

