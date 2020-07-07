12002 Inwood Rd

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?
=================================
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.
Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.
Apartment Amenities
Enjoy next-level living, with upscale interiors, high-end appliances, and the highest quality modern finishes. At Elan Inwood, it's a living experience you won't find anywhere else.
Direct access two car garage with every home
Plush carpeting in bedrooms
White shaker cabinets with glass front & interior lighting
Gas ranges, double ovens and warming drawers.
Upgraded lighting packages
Master baths with free standing tubs and walk-in showers
Stylish tile and wood-engineered plank flooring
Built-in closet organizers and spacious walk-in closets
Elite KitchenAid appliance package
Expansive backyards
Custom Entry Mudroom w/wood bench, brick accent wall & tile floors
Powder bath in every home
Community Amenities
Enjoy an array of luxurious amenities at your fingertips in our upscale, Dallas homes and townhomes.
Community dog park
Outdoor grilling area with outdoor TV
Tech lounge with micro-conference rooms
Street walk-up access
Boutique pool with outdoor soft seating & lounges
24 hour fitness studio
Fully gated community with control access