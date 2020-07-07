12002 Inwood Rd

Amenities

Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.



Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.



Apartment Amenities



Enjoy next-level living, with upscale interiors, high-end appliances, and the highest quality modern finishes. At Elan Inwood, it's a living experience you won't find anywhere else.



Direct access two car garage with every home



Plush carpeting in bedrooms



White shaker cabinets with glass front & interior lighting



Gas ranges, double ovens and warming drawers.



Upgraded lighting packages



Master baths with free standing tubs and walk-in showers



Stylish tile and wood-engineered plank flooring



Built-in closet organizers and spacious walk-in closets



Elite KitchenAid appliance package



Expansive backyards



Custom Entry Mudroom w/wood bench, brick accent wall & tile floors



Powder bath in every home



Community Amenities



Enjoy an array of luxurious amenities at your fingertips in our upscale, Dallas homes and townhomes.



Community dog park



Outdoor grilling area with outdoor TV



Tech lounge with micro-conference rooms



Street walk-up access



Boutique pool with outdoor soft seating & lounges



24 hour fitness studio



Fully gated community with control access



