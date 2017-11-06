All apartments in Dallas
120 North Masters Drive
120 North Masters Drive

120 North Masters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 North Masters Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, off-street parking, a one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is conveniently located near area schools including H. Grady Spruce High School and Gilbert Cueller Sr. Elementary School. It's also near Metro by T-Mobile, Dairy Queen Store and other stores along US-175! Quick access to 175 and 20.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 North Masters Drive have any available units?
120 North Masters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 North Masters Drive have?
Some of 120 North Masters Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 North Masters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 North Masters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 North Masters Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 North Masters Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 North Masters Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 North Masters Drive offers parking.
Does 120 North Masters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 North Masters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 North Masters Drive have a pool?
No, 120 North Masters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 North Masters Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 North Masters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 North Masters Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 North Masters Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

