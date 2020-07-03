All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 AM

11608 Lippitt Ave

11608 Lippitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11608 Lippitt Avenue, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, laminate flooring, central heat/air, off-street parking and a one-car garage with a laundry room. The home is located near Fiesta Mart, Whiterock Marketplace, Walgreens, Whataburger, Lowe's, Youfit Health Clubs Starbucks and more! Very close to Casa View Elementary School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11608 Lippitt Ave have any available units?
11608 Lippitt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11608 Lippitt Ave have?
Some of 11608 Lippitt Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11608 Lippitt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11608 Lippitt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11608 Lippitt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11608 Lippitt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11608 Lippitt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11608 Lippitt Ave offers parking.
Does 11608 Lippitt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11608 Lippitt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11608 Lippitt Ave have a pool?
No, 11608 Lippitt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11608 Lippitt Ave have accessible units?
No, 11608 Lippitt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11608 Lippitt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11608 Lippitt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

