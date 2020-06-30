11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill

Northeast Dallas 1/1$950 w/Fitness center - Property Id: 49551



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



Northeast Dallas unit w/Fitness center, 3 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance. Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units

W/D connections, W/D machines, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places Frost free refrigerators



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.



Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.

All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

