11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243

11515 Leisure Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11515 Leisure Drive, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Northeast Dallas 1/1$950 w/Fitness center - Property Id: 49551

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Northeast Dallas unit w/Fitness center, 3 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance. Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units
W/D connections, W/D machines, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49551
Property Id 49551

(RLNE5818565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 have any available units?
11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 have?
Some of 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 currently offering any rent specials?
11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 is pet friendly.
Does 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 offer parking?
Yes, 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 offers parking.
Does 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 have a pool?
Yes, 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 has a pool.
Does 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 have accessible units?
Yes, 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 has accessible units.
Does 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11515 Leisure Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 has units with dishwashers.

