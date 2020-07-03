11470 Audelia Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- Search 11470 Audelia #361 address on youtube! Very nice 3rd floor condo with elevator access. Richardson ISD! Charming condo with updated kitchen, cool countertops, beautiful tile flooring, crisp white appliances with built-in microwave and nice dishwasher. This condo feels more like a home when you get inside. Fireplace and good wall space, screened in balcony, updated ceiling fan. Mirrored Dining Room with breakfast bar. Good lighting, bright and open. Large Master with private big bath, big closet and a separate balcony. 2nd bedroom also has a great closet and a large bath. WASHER DRYER included. Clean, comfortable, and nice.