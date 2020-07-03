All apartments in Dallas
11470 Audelia Road

11470 Audelia Road · No Longer Available
Location

11470 Audelia Road, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- Search 11470 Audelia #361 address on youtube! Very nice 3rd floor condo with elevator access. Richardson ISD! Charming condo with updated kitchen, cool countertops, beautiful tile flooring, crisp white appliances with built-in microwave and nice dishwasher. This condo feels more like a home when you get inside. Fireplace and good wall space, screened in balcony, updated ceiling fan. Mirrored Dining Room with breakfast bar. Good lighting, bright and open. Large Master with private big bath, big closet and a separate balcony. 2nd bedroom also has a great closet and a large bath. WASHER DRYER included. Clean, comfortable, and nice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11470 Audelia Road have any available units?
11470 Audelia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11470 Audelia Road have?
Some of 11470 Audelia Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11470 Audelia Road currently offering any rent specials?
11470 Audelia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11470 Audelia Road pet-friendly?
No, 11470 Audelia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11470 Audelia Road offer parking?
No, 11470 Audelia Road does not offer parking.
Does 11470 Audelia Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11470 Audelia Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11470 Audelia Road have a pool?
Yes, 11470 Audelia Road has a pool.
Does 11470 Audelia Road have accessible units?
No, 11470 Audelia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11470 Audelia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11470 Audelia Road has units with dishwashers.

