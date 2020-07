Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed 1 Bath in Dallas - Great 3 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage in Dallas Featuring Full-size Washer and Electric Dryer Connections, Central Heat (Gas) and Air, New Paint, New Carpet, New Vinyl Laminate and New Blinds. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Smoking. Pets Case by Case. No Section 8. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



(RLNE5662354)