11357 Glen Cross Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Impressive 3 bedroom, 2 bath home tucked on a nice size lot with brand new fence, a 2-car rear entry garage & a 2-car carport. Appreciate an allergy free environment with NO carpet. Rich wood floors throughout home. Large living area anchored by attractive wood burning fireplace. Kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, stainless hood vent and granite counters. Large breakfast can accommodate formal or casual sets. Generous size dining makes great 2nd living. 1 bedroom and full bath down. Both baths with granite counters & upscale tile surround showers. 2 huge beds & 1 bath upstairs. Bed 1 with adjacent office or nursery. Open patio overlooks huge backyard with plenty of space for play.