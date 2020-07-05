All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11357 Glen Cross Drive

11357 Glen Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11357 Glen Cross Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Impressive 3 bedroom, 2 bath home tucked on a nice size lot with brand new fence, a 2-car rear entry garage & a 2-car carport. Appreciate an allergy free environment with NO carpet. Rich wood floors throughout home. Large living area anchored by attractive wood burning fireplace. Kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, stainless hood vent and granite counters. Large breakfast can accommodate formal or casual sets. Generous size dining makes great 2nd living. 1 bedroom and full bath down. Both baths with granite counters & upscale tile surround showers. 2 huge beds & 1 bath upstairs. Bed 1 with adjacent office or nursery. Open patio overlooks huge backyard with plenty of space for play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11357 Glen Cross Drive have any available units?
11357 Glen Cross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11357 Glen Cross Drive have?
Some of 11357 Glen Cross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11357 Glen Cross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11357 Glen Cross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11357 Glen Cross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11357 Glen Cross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11357 Glen Cross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11357 Glen Cross Drive offers parking.
Does 11357 Glen Cross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11357 Glen Cross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11357 Glen Cross Drive have a pool?
No, 11357 Glen Cross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11357 Glen Cross Drive have accessible units?
No, 11357 Glen Cross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11357 Glen Cross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11357 Glen Cross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

