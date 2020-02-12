11339 Fernald Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Lochwood Estates home with modern updates. There is engineered hardwood flooring in the living room, hallways and bedrooms. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile floors and new fixtures. The kitchen will inspire your inner chef with it's granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The backyard provides ample space for outdoor entertainment. Great shops and restaurants are just minutes away. No smokers, Pets Negotiable, Check Availability Date. No housing voucher. No Section 8 accepted.