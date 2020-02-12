All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
11339 Fernald Avenue
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:31 PM

11339 Fernald Avenue

11339 Fernald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11339 Fernald Avenue, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Lochwood Estates home with modern updates. There is engineered hardwood flooring in the living room, hallways and bedrooms. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile floors and new fixtures. The kitchen will inspire your inner chef with it's granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The backyard provides ample space for outdoor entertainment. Great shops and restaurants are just minutes away. No smokers, Pets Negotiable, Check Availability Date. No housing voucher. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11339 Fernald Avenue have any available units?
11339 Fernald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11339 Fernald Avenue have?
Some of 11339 Fernald Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11339 Fernald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11339 Fernald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11339 Fernald Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11339 Fernald Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11339 Fernald Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11339 Fernald Avenue offers parking.
Does 11339 Fernald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11339 Fernald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11339 Fernald Avenue have a pool?
No, 11339 Fernald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11339 Fernald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11339 Fernald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11339 Fernald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11339 Fernald Avenue has units with dishwashers.

