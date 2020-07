Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

ALL BILLS PAID. Freshly painted THROUGHOUT, newly carpeted two bedroom, two bath condo with beautiful hardwood floors in Living-Dining area. Washer and New full size dryer in their own closet. New counter tops in the EAT-IN kitchen with double ovens! Private fenced in patio, and very close to the Main Pool area. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, near JCC, TRADER JOES, CVS & TOM THUMB! Along with lots of other restaurants and shopping.