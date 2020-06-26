11325 Riddick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Located within 10 minutes of the White Rock Lake and Dallas Arboretum, this home is in a gated community. Home has tall ceilings and large windows and a beautiful fireplace with cast stone mantle. With open concept, this kitchen offers granite counters with gas cooktop on the island. A spacious master bedroom and master bath leads to a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms have individual bath with cultured marble countertops. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with spacious media room and covered rear patio with natural gas supply. The low maintenance backyard includes privacy fencing and large trees.