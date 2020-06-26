All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

11325 Riddick Court

11325 Riddick Court · No Longer Available
Location

11325 Riddick Court, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Located within 10 minutes of the White Rock Lake and Dallas Arboretum, this home is in a gated community. Home has tall ceilings and large windows and a beautiful fireplace with cast stone mantle. With open concept, this kitchen offers granite counters with gas cooktop on the island. A spacious master bedroom and master bath leads to a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms have individual bath with cultured marble countertops. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with spacious media room and covered rear patio with natural gas supply. The low maintenance backyard includes privacy fencing and large trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11325 Riddick Court have any available units?
11325 Riddick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11325 Riddick Court have?
Some of 11325 Riddick Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11325 Riddick Court currently offering any rent specials?
11325 Riddick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 Riddick Court pet-friendly?
No, 11325 Riddick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11325 Riddick Court offer parking?
No, 11325 Riddick Court does not offer parking.
Does 11325 Riddick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11325 Riddick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 Riddick Court have a pool?
No, 11325 Riddick Court does not have a pool.
Does 11325 Riddick Court have accessible units?
No, 11325 Riddick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 Riddick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11325 Riddick Court has units with dishwashers.

