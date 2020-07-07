All apartments in Dallas
Location

11312 Park Central Place, Dallas, TX 75243
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
UPDATED CONDO ALL BILLS PAID! Washer & Dryer Included. New HVAC System added 2019. Beautiful finish out with hardwood floors, granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, custom light fixtures updated baths characterize this light & bright condominium! Living area flows into attached dining space. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast area, and full size utility area. First floor corner unit with gated entrance at Park Central Condominiums. Beautiful grounds and community pool. Great location and close to shopping, schools, and highways. One reserved parking space for this unit, along with convenient open street parking, very accessible to front entrance. Landlord pays for Electric, Water, Sewer & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11312 Park Central Place have any available units?
11312 Park Central Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11312 Park Central Place have?
Some of 11312 Park Central Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11312 Park Central Place currently offering any rent specials?
11312 Park Central Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 Park Central Place pet-friendly?
No, 11312 Park Central Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11312 Park Central Place offer parking?
Yes, 11312 Park Central Place offers parking.
Does 11312 Park Central Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11312 Park Central Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 Park Central Place have a pool?
Yes, 11312 Park Central Place has a pool.
Does 11312 Park Central Place have accessible units?
No, 11312 Park Central Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 Park Central Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11312 Park Central Place has units with dishwashers.

