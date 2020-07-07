11312 Park Central Place

Amenities

UPDATED CONDO ALL BILLS PAID! Washer & Dryer Included. New HVAC System added 2019. Beautiful finish out with hardwood floors, granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, custom light fixtures updated baths characterize this light & bright condominium! Living area flows into attached dining space. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast area, and full size utility area. First floor corner unit with gated entrance at Park Central Condominiums. Beautiful grounds and community pool. Great location and close to shopping, schools, and highways. One reserved parking space for this unit, along with convenient open street parking, very accessible to front entrance. Landlord pays for Electric, Water, Sewer & Trash