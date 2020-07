Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning oven refrigerator

FABULOUSLY RESTORED DOWNSTAIRS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT INSIDE ULTRA-COOL 4-PLEX APARTMENT BLDG. SPACIOUSLY, TRENDY AND FULL OF LIGHT. COMPLETELY RENOVATED. COOL FLOORS. FABULOUS FINISH AND VERY MODERN! CENTRAL HEAT & AIR, NEW APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORS. COOL BATHROOM. LOADS OF WINDOWS. ONE YEAR LEASE. $800 SECURITY DEPOSIT. PETS OK WITH OWNER APPROVAL. MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN AND ONE BLOCK FROM THE TROLLEY LINE. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT. MUST SEE!!