Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:52 AM

11152 Valleydale Drive

11152 Valleydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11152 Valleydale Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Absolutely adorable! fully updated, open floor plan 2nd level Condo in North Dallas close to N Central Expway. Wood floors in living, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Natural light shines through plantation shutters. 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered. 2 community swimming pools with an area for hosting barbecues!
Included in the lease: Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash and Use of two swimming pools. Easy access to 75 & LBJ. In the heart of every convenience! Central Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, North Park Center & Medical City Dallas. Numerous trails and parks nearby! North Haven Trail, Katy Trail, North Haven Gardens & Northwood Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11152 Valleydale Drive have any available units?
11152 Valleydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11152 Valleydale Drive have?
Some of 11152 Valleydale Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11152 Valleydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11152 Valleydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11152 Valleydale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11152 Valleydale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11152 Valleydale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11152 Valleydale Drive offers parking.
Does 11152 Valleydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11152 Valleydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11152 Valleydale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11152 Valleydale Drive has a pool.
Does 11152 Valleydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 11152 Valleydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11152 Valleydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11152 Valleydale Drive has units with dishwashers.

