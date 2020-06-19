11152 Valleydale Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Absolutely adorable! fully updated, open floor plan 2nd level Condo in North Dallas close to N Central Expway. Wood floors in living, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Natural light shines through plantation shutters. 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered. 2 community swimming pools with an area for hosting barbecues!

Included in the lease: Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash and Use of two swimming pools. Easy access to 75 & LBJ. In the heart of every convenience! Central Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, North Park Center & Medical City Dallas. Numerous trails and parks nearby! North Haven Trail, Katy Trail, North Haven Gardens & Northwood Park.