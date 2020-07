Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Popular North Oak Cliff tudor style brick home with original hardwood flooring throughout, vintage tiled bathrooms, oversized backyard, Pergola covered patio & washer dryer included. Home is nestled on double lot gently rolling hills near the limestone banks of the subdivision of Elmwood. This charming home lies minutes away from Downtown Dallas and minutes away from the Bishop Arts District.