Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous home! Great location in Lochwood,hard wood floors, updated kitchen includes granite, stainless steel appliances, Low E, Energy Star windows, updated lighting throughout. Great backyard space with a dog run, 2 living and 2 dining spaces along with that 4th bedroom or could be a study with half bath separate from the other bedrooms. Walk in laundry room, a beautiful home! Don't miss out on this one a must see.