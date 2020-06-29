All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:00 AM

10939 Marsh Lane

10939 Marsh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10939 Marsh Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 1-story home in desirable Dallas location. Open floor plan features updated eat in island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite, two living areas, beautiful fireplace and back yard with pool and grassy areas perfect for kids or pets. Application fee $40 per adult. Submit written application and fee. Deposit (in form of cashiers check), first and last months rent collected at lease signing.Non-refundable Pet Fee case by case basis :$450 cat or dog 45 lbs. or less;$900 for cat or dog over 45 lbs. Proof of Renter's Ins. Req with a public liability policy in amount not less than $400k per occurrence for loses related to Property & pool or spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 19 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10939 Marsh Lane have any available units?
10939 Marsh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10939 Marsh Lane have?
Some of 10939 Marsh Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10939 Marsh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10939 Marsh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10939 Marsh Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10939 Marsh Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10939 Marsh Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10939 Marsh Lane offers parking.
Does 10939 Marsh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10939 Marsh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10939 Marsh Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10939 Marsh Lane has a pool.
Does 10939 Marsh Lane have accessible units?
No, 10939 Marsh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10939 Marsh Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10939 Marsh Lane has units with dishwashers.

