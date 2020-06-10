10923 Carissa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool garage

Stunning one of a kind Lochwood 1986 built home. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2 living areas. Living room; 14' ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining overlook courtyard and pool. Chef's kitchen has island, granite counter tops, glass tile splash, SS appliances, Sub Zero refrigerator. DS Master Bedroom fit for a king! Master bath;double vanities,huge shower,massive closet.Upstairs;game room,bedroom,full bath and cedar closet.Downstairs laundry; lots of storage and corner sink. Other amenities include; 10' ceilings downstairs, energy saving radiant barrier under the roof. Solar panel assisted electricity. 2 car garage plus extra storage. Exterior lighting system and a lawn sprinkler system.Beautiful pool and deck.