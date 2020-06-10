All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019

10923 Carissa Drive

10923 Carissa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10923 Carissa Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
Stunning one of a kind Lochwood 1986 built home. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2 living areas. Living room; 14' ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining overlook courtyard and pool. Chef's kitchen has island, granite counter tops, glass tile splash, SS appliances, Sub Zero refrigerator. DS Master Bedroom fit for a king! Master bath;double vanities,huge shower,massive closet.Upstairs;game room,bedroom,full bath and cedar closet.Downstairs laundry; lots of storage and corner sink. Other amenities include; 10' ceilings downstairs, energy saving radiant barrier under the roof. Solar panel assisted electricity. 2 car garage plus extra storage. Exterior lighting system and a lawn sprinkler system.Beautiful pool and deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10923 Carissa Drive have any available units?
10923 Carissa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10923 Carissa Drive have?
Some of 10923 Carissa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10923 Carissa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10923 Carissa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10923 Carissa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10923 Carissa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10923 Carissa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10923 Carissa Drive offers parking.
Does 10923 Carissa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10923 Carissa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10923 Carissa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10923 Carissa Drive has a pool.
Does 10923 Carissa Drive have accessible units?
No, 10923 Carissa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10923 Carissa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10923 Carissa Drive has units with dishwashers.

