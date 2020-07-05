All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:16 AM

10910 Wallbrook Drive

10910 Wallbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10910 Wallbrook Dr, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home in great location inside treed neighborhood. Richardson schools with sought-after Wallace Elementary! Four bedrooms with ceiling fans, master has large walk-in closet and home has ample storage. Updated flooring throughout as well as fresh paint and updated bathrooms. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel and is open to the second living area with it’s cozy fireplace. Walk out the French doors to a covered patio. As a bonus there is an additional bar serving area which also has granite countertops and extra storage. Great for entertaining family and friends. Fenced yard and 2-car garage provide privacy. Fresh, clean and updated. Ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10910 Wallbrook Drive have any available units?
10910 Wallbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10910 Wallbrook Drive have?
Some of 10910 Wallbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10910 Wallbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10910 Wallbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10910 Wallbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10910 Wallbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10910 Wallbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10910 Wallbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 10910 Wallbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10910 Wallbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10910 Wallbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 10910 Wallbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10910 Wallbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 10910 Wallbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10910 Wallbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10910 Wallbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

