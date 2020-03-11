All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 7 2020

10905 Marchant Circle

10905 Marchant Cir · No Longer Available
Location

10905 Marchant Cir, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute duplex near Dallas Arboretum, great restaurants, and shopping. 2 LARGE bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car GARAGE-shared. Tree shaded with fenced individual separate backyard with driveway that leads around back of property. Central HEAT and AIR, ceiling fans, and FULL SIZE washer dryer. Easy access to LBJ and minutes away from downtown Dallas. See it today! It wont last long $20 Monthly HVAC Filter Program Required. See Flyer in Supplements. Owner is licensed to practice Real Estate in Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 Marchant Circle have any available units?
10905 Marchant Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10905 Marchant Circle have?
Some of 10905 Marchant Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 Marchant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10905 Marchant Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 Marchant Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10905 Marchant Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10905 Marchant Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10905 Marchant Circle offers parking.
Does 10905 Marchant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10905 Marchant Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 Marchant Circle have a pool?
No, 10905 Marchant Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10905 Marchant Circle have accessible units?
No, 10905 Marchant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 Marchant Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10905 Marchant Circle has units with dishwashers.

