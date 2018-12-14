10853 Camellia Drive

Amenities

Sophisticated Custom home in Preston Hollow showcasing modern design finishes. Downstairs includes, Master Suite with fireplace, Guest bedroom with bath, 2 Studies, work out bonus room with views to the back yard along with large living & dining. Designer Gourmet Kitchen & wet bar with Thermador Stainless appliances. Temperature controlled Glass wine room leads you to formal dining. Gorgeous floating staircase takes you to second floor with Game room and 3 additional bedrooms with baths. Home features a Back staircase, mud room. Large laundry, pool bath, powder bath and 3 car garage. Outdoor area has synthetic grass, Large pool & cabana with fireplace and in ground trampoline.