/
Dallas, TX
/
10853 Camellia Drive
10853 Camellia Drive

10853 Camellia Drive
Location

10853 Camellia Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Forest Court

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
wine room
Sophisticated Custom home in Preston Hollow showcasing modern design finishes. Downstairs includes, Master Suite with fireplace, Guest bedroom with bath, 2 Studies, work out bonus room with views to the back yard along with large living & dining. Designer Gourmet Kitchen & wet bar with Thermador Stainless appliances. Temperature controlled Glass wine room leads you to formal dining. Gorgeous floating staircase takes you to second floor with Game room and 3 additional bedrooms with baths. Home features a Back staircase, mud room. Large laundry, pool bath, powder bath and 3 car garage. Outdoor area has synthetic grass, Large pool & cabana with fireplace and in ground trampoline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10853 Camellia Drive have any available units?
10853 Camellia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10853 Camellia Drive have?
Some of 10853 Camellia Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10853 Camellia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10853 Camellia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10853 Camellia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10853 Camellia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10853 Camellia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10853 Camellia Drive offers parking.
Does 10853 Camellia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10853 Camellia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10853 Camellia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10853 Camellia Drive has a pool.
Does 10853 Camellia Drive have accessible units?
No, 10853 Camellia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10853 Camellia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10853 Camellia Drive has units with dishwashers.

