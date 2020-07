Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Beautifully updated home for lease in RISD and Wallace elementary. Lovely granite countertops in Kitchen and baths. Kitchen is open to large living area with fireplace. Ease-care flooring with a hardood floor look. Large living areas, spacious bedrooms and ample storage makes this a great home for you! Two car attached garage and two car carport. Landscaped and move-in ready. Don't miss out.